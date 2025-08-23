Universities step in to bridge Tanzania’s digital divide in schools

Dar es Salaam. Ardhi University (ARU) has reinforced Tanzania’s digital education drive by donating 55 computers to five primary schools in Dar es Salaam.

The initiative, carried out on August 23, 2025, under the VLIR-UOS project in partnership with Belgium’s Hasselt University, is the latest example of higher learning institutions complementing government efforts to integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into education.

The beneficiary schools, Makongo, Mugabe, Msewe, Mapambano, and Buguruni Deaf Primary, will now have access to computer facilities to enhance both teaching and learning.

The donation comes as the government rolls out programmes to close the digital divide in education.

In recent years, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has distributed thousands of computers to secondary schools nationwide, aiming to make ICT a compulsory component of learning.

This forms part of the broader Digital Tanzania initiative, which seeks to expand access to infrastructure, skills, and services.

The programme underscores the importance of partnerships, with universities, development partners, and private players increasingly called upon to provide technical support and capacity building.

Speaking during the handover at ARU’s campus, Vice Chancellor Prof Evaristo Liwa, said the initiative was about preparing future generations.

“We want teachers and pupils to use ICT confidently as a tool for transformation,” he said, adding.

“Over 80 head teachers and assistants have already been trained by ARU. Today’s learners must be equipped to solve tomorrow’s challenges.”

He added that the partnership with UHasselt and the Belgian government was not only about equipment but about fostering long-term solutions for sustainable development.

For Buguruni Deaf Primary School, which received 15 computers, the support was especially timely.

Assistant Head Teacher, Mr Chris Kweka, said: “Our pupils learn faster when information is presented visually. These computers will enable us to use interactive content that meets their needs.”

Other schools echoed similar sentiments. Makongo Primary Head Teacher Magdalena Nachunga said the facilities would support both administrative work and the new curriculum’s emphasis on computer literacy.

Despite such efforts, experts note that many rural schools remain under-resourced, often lacking electricity and internet connectivity.

Independent consultant, Dr Amana Mwalimu, said universities have a unique role in bridging this gap.

“Their involvement ensures solutions are evidence-based and sustainable. Collaboration between government, universities, and partners is exactly what Tanzania needs,” she said.

Beyond distributing equipment, ARU is investing in training to avoid underutilisation.

By equipping head teachers, the university hopes ICT will be integrated across classrooms.

The VLIR-UOS project also promotes research and innovation for inclusive urban development, aligning with the government’s STEMI agenda.

As Prof Liwa concluded: “We cannot speak of quality education in the 21st century without ICT.