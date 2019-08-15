By Agencies

Former World Heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, has revealed that he smokes $40,000 worth of marijuana each month at his ranch in California where it was legalized for recreational use.

The conversation come up during his podcast “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson” with his business partner Eben Britton.

Tons of weed

“What do we smoke a month? It’s about $40,000?” Tyson asked.

“We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month,” Britton added.

“Ain’t that crazy,” Tyson commented.

The ranch produces all sorts of cannabis products in a state where the drug is legal.

“Tyson Ranch proudly supports the industries very best, bringing you ‘Better Cannabis’ in every single package. Our commitment to the plant and exotic genetics to ensure that we deliver clean, quality, premium cannabis with every purchase,” Tyson Ranch website proclaims.

Weed smoker

The ranch seats on a 40-acre plot of land where Tyson grows the marijuana as well as fund research into the medical effects of the drug.

In 2000, the former heavyweight champion was fined for testing positive for marijuana.

In his memoir he said he would get high before major fights.