Minister orders regulator to reduce price of natural gas

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s minister for energy Dr Medard Kalemani has directed regulators of natural gas prices to lower the prices.

He made the call after some natural gas customers-Goodwill Ceramic Company and Lodhia Steel Industries Limited- complained about the prices during his tour of the industries, which are both located in Mkuranga District.

The minister said authorities such as Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Energy and Water Utility Authority (EWURA), Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the office the attorney general as well as experts from the ministry of energy to review the prices to make sure that they are suitable for both suppliers and customers.

He issued the directives during his tour to the industries held on September 24, 2019.

He gave the authorities one month to come up with new prices, which will enable the industries to increase their productivity.

“You should make sure that you review the prices of natural gas you sell to manufacturers in order to improve their productivity,” the minister is quoted as saying in a statement sent to the media on September 26, 2019.

He added, “Our aim is to create friendly business environment, which will attract investors.”

He directed the expert study from other countries, which are using natural gas in manufacturing sector during the process.