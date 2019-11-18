By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The family of former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Daudi Balali yesterday appealed to President John Magufuli to intervene in what they described as attempts to snatch their properties.

Ranging from a plot, houses to farms, the family members said the properties were owned by Mr Balali and his mother Rahel Vasolela Balali who died in February 2010. The former governor died in 2008 in the US.

However, the properties have caused disputes with some people outside the family claiming ownership. The latest case is the ownership of a two-acre plot number 83 in Msasani-Mlalakuwa, which was owned by Rahel and later claimed by another man and their efforts to take legal action have not borne fruit.

“This man claimed to have documents and we both submitted them to the police for investigations in 2017. The police completed their job and took it to the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in 2018 and since then nothing has happened,” said Rahel’s grand son, who has been following on the matter closely.

“The DPP himself confirmed to have received the file, disclosing that it was delayed because the file was hidden. However, more than a year now, there is no progress and sometimes they have been bitter when we ask them about the development,” he said at his Boko residence where the family members gathered yesterday. Their call is now for Dr Magufuli to intervene so that justice is served.

“We really pray for President Magufuli to help us on this. The file should be in court, but nothing is happening,” said 90-year old Eva Balali, a sister of the former governor.

Dar es Salaam Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said the matter was on the hands of the DPP office, which has authority to explain the progress.

“I know the matter and we handed the file to the DPP office. It’s true that the file has taken long, but I do not know the reasons behind,” said Mr Mambosasa via telephone.

DPP Biswalo Mganga did not give the details but said:“We do not work under pressure. Leave us… we follow procedures.”

Balali’s younger sister Margaret Mpango said there were also several disputes over other properties of their fallen brother.

She said a nine-acre farm at Mbweni was taken by a woman who said had a title deed although the family has an offer.

She also said their brother told them he owned a house where he was residing in Masaki, but they are denied access to it and were of who lives there.

However, she admitted that Mr Balali did not give them any document of the house despite telling them verbally that the house was his.

“We request President Magufuli to intervene in our struggle to get justice. I would also like to ask those who have any issues with the family to come so that we discuss and settle them here. Let us have a dialogue,” she added.