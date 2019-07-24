Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today received 35.4 kg of Gold from a Kenyan delegation which was seized in Kenya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in February 2018.

The 35.34 kilogram of gold worth Sh2 billion was handed to the President by Kenya’s foreign minister Ms Monica Juma who led a high profile delegation that included Kenya’s DPP Noordin Haji.

The gold was smuggled through Mwanza Airport before it was seized in Nairobi shortly before it could be shipped to the UAE.

Ms Juma who was accompanied by several ministers and other top official from Kenya also handed the president Sh170 million, Ksh176,100, $77,000, which was robbed at NBC Mwanga branch in 2004.

Speaking at the hand over, President Magufuli commended his Kenyan counterpart Mr Uhuru Kenyatta for facilitating the return of gold and the money.

President Magufuli said two cases involving the gold and the cash have already been filed in Mwanza and Kilimanjaro respectively in connection with the incidents.

The President revealed that the deal to return the properties was reached when the two heads of state met in Chato recently.

“I want to remind Tanzanians that you can’t commit a crime in Kenya and come to hide in Tanzania or vice versa…you will be nabbed,” said he.

He also directed security and defense organs in the country to investigate if there were officials, who conspired by the culprit to smuggle the gold.

Speaking to President Magufuli on telephone, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta assured his counterpart of continued cooperation.

In another development the President revealed that during their talk, President Kenyatta agreed to purchase maize flour from Tanzania.