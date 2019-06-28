Nairobi. Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar will spend the weekend in police cells as police continue investigating his remarks that have been deemed to be spreading xenophobia.

The MP will be detained for three days at Kileleshwa police station as investigations are undertaken over his incitement remarks against foreign nationals trading in Nairobi.

The court will rule on Tuesday on whether or not he will be granted a bail. The prosecution want him held for 14 days.

He is accused of inciting Kenyans against Chinese, Ugandans and Tanzanians working in Kenya.

