Lawyer seeks EAC court to restrain law amendments

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A Ugandan lawyer has filed a case seeking the Uganda government to halt amendments of the Constitution ahead of the 2021 polls.

The applicant seeks the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) to issue an interim order restraining the government to implement the provisions of the Uganda Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Hearing of the applications, filed by Male H. Mabirizi K. Kiwanuka, started at the EA Court chambers yesterday before a panel of judges under the Principal Judge Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi.

The applicant is praying for the Court to stop the government, its agencies, bodies, Commissions and any other setting from implementing any of the provisions of the Act.

Also sought to be halted is implementation of the Uganda Electoral Commission Strategic Plan and Road Map for 2020/2021 electoral period and related plans. Mr Kiwanuka, who is a lawyer by profession, also seeks the regional Court to halt all the processes and/or preparations for 2020/2021 polls in Uganda.

The restraint sought should include but not limited to undertaking any step in pursuit of amendments to electoral laws to align with the Uganda Constitution. (Amendment) Act 2018.

Processes and preparations deemed should be put on hold should include recruitment of employees for the electoral body, calling for bids and/or entering contracts and gazetting and publishing of polling stations.