Magufuli suspends heroes’ day celebrations, calls for prayers

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday July 18 suspended this year’s National Heroes Day celebrations which were set to take place on July 25 in the country’s capital city Dodoma.

The President urged, however, Tanzanians should pray for the country's heroes on that day. The Day is traditionally marked every year to honour soldiers who fought for the country.

"We should pray for the heroes who volunteered for the country and even those who have made various contributions for their families and other individuals," said President Magufuli in a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

In 2018, the president ordered that Sh308m which had been set aside for the Heroes Day to instead to be used for building Dodoma roads.