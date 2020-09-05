More than 1250 women to undergo entrepreneurial skills training

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 1250 entrepreneurs from 32 districts in four regions will undergo a pilot training program that will support them to expand their businesses and create employment.

The women will be trained on business and entrepreneurship that will enable them grow from small scale entrepreneurs to micro entrepreneurs after acquiring skills on record keeping and financial planning among others.

Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) Programme Manager Enterprise Development, Sylvester Mselle said this during the launch of the business guide programme that will see women struggling businesses acquire skills on how to manage them.

According to him there strategy is to empower girls and women to break from the cycle of poverty by growing businesses that will not only help them but other women as well.

He said among their strategy is to support government policies, enable

leadership as well as entrepreneurial skills.

He added that 25 trainer of trainers who were selected at ward level will be equipped with business guides that will enable them train at least 300 other women in the course of the year and later another 950.

“The training will involve entrepreneurs from 32 districts of Morogoro, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Singida, Tabora, Mwanza and Shinyanga regions,” he said.

Explaining further, he said the trainer of trainers will be issued with guidelines that will enable provide skills on entrepreneurship. He said a majority of the women are not well equipped to run the business that is why they fail to grow from the initial point.