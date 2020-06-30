We’ve had to wait a long time for the return of the Premier League, but it’s finally back! Together with La Liga and the Serie A, it means that football fans can watch their favourite teams and players in action once more. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are fighting to retain the Scudetto in Italy, while the Portuguese’s former club Real Madrid are locked in battle with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona. Meanwhile in the Premier League, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have to keep winning in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League. To celebrate the return of football to our lives, Premier Bet are offering a new Mega Bonus on multiple selections, meaning customers can now get up to 250% extra on their winnings!

How to get your Mega Bonus

It’s simple: the more selections you add to your Premier Bet ticket, the bigger your bonus gets! In order to be eligible to receive the Mega Bonus, simply create a ticket with between three and 25 selections online. If you choose three selections, you will get an extra 10% bonus on your winnings. Or do you prefer bigger tickets? You can double your winnings with a 100% bonus when you add 20 games. Alternatively, if your ticket with 25 selections wins, you will get an extra 250%!

Why has the Mega Bonus been introduced? Now that Europe’s biggest leagues are back, there are plenty of games available to choose from. There will be Premier League action almost every day for the next month, and it’s no different in Spain or Italy! This means that there will be lots of opportunities for you to decide which selections you like and add them to your ticket to make your Mega Bonus even bigger!

So make sure that you consider the Mega Bonus at Premier Bet when you’re choosing your next selections!

Play Premier 6 for free

The Mega Bonus isn’t the only great offer available for football fans right now, though. Premier Bet have also marked the return of Europe’s biggest leagues with Premier 6, a brand new online game that’s totally free to play for anybody with an account! With a grand prize of 60,000,000 TSH, all you have to do is predict the scores in six games from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

It only takes a few seconds to create your ticket! Login to your account on our site, go to the Premier 6 page and choose your scores. You can even go back and change your selections until the first game starts! So if you enter a score and later discover that Mo Salah is on the bench, or that Lionel Messi is injured, you can edit the ticket! You’re in complete control!

Get all six scores right to win the Premier 6 jackpot worth 60,000,000 TSH! Play it here.

Premier Bet. Bet with the best.

