Remarks ‘a concern’ as polls loom

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Actors in the country’s political scene warned here yesterday of statements and actions by government officials which, they believe, if not avoided may compromise fairness in the forthcoming civic and general elections.

The actors - some of them leading political party leaders, editors, senior journalists, and heads of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) - issued the warning during the launch of a civic education programme under Haki Yangu Mtanzania, a local consortium formed in 2019 by three NGOs, namely: Gender Action Tanzania, Mtanzania Foundation and Haki Mwananchi.

Speaking during the event, CUF secretary general Khalifa Suleiman Khalifa was particularly concerned with junior government officials whom he accused of “flattering” with President John Magufuli, saying if their actions are condemned may even end up tarnishing the image of the head of state. The same concern was raised by ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Dorothy Semu, stressing the need to encourage more women to participate in politics.

