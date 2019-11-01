The Citizen News Remarks ‘a concern’ as polls loom Friday November 1 2019 By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. Actors in the country’s political scene warned here yesterday of statements and actions by government officials which, they believe, if not avoided may compromise fairness in the forthcoming civic and general elections.The actors - some of them leading political party leaders, editors, senior journalists, and heads of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) - issued the warning during the launch of a civic education programme under Haki Yangu Mtanzania, a local consortium formed in 2019 by three NGOs, namely: Gender Action Tanzania, Mtanzania Foundation and Haki Mwananchi.Speaking during the event, CUF secretary general Khalifa Suleiman Khalifa was particularly concerned with junior government officials whom he accused of “flattering” with President John Magufuli, saying if their actions are condemned may even end up tarnishing the image of the head of state. The same concern was raised by ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Dorothy Semu, stressing the need to encourage more women to participate in politics. In the headlines EAC health sector gets over Sh200billion in major boost Development partners have pledged 83 million Euros for health sector investments in East Africa. TPSF chairman, two co-accused charged with unbailable offences The chairman of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Salum Shamte, and two officials Prices drop as cashew season opens Tanzania's top banks raise profits amid drop in bad loans Grand plans set for Mt Meru tourism promotion Financial experts propose a new SMEs funding plan Kenya slashes pipeline tariffs Feud deepens between musicians Diamond, AliKiba