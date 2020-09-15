Salim Turky (Mr. White) Zanzibar parliamentary candidate dies

Dar es Saalam. Veteran politician and prominent businessman Turky of Zanzibar has died

Salim Hassan Abdullah Turky, passed away last night at Tasakhta global hospital the cause of his death is alleged to have been a sudden illness.

Salim Turky was a prominent Zanzibar businessman and MP for Mpendae constituency since 2010, he was born on February 11, 1963 on a CCM ticket.

Funeral services will be held this afternoon, September 15 at the Othman Maalim Mosque and after that he will be buried in Fumba, Zanzibar.

Until his death he was chairman of Turky companies under which 12 companies operated in mainland Tanzania, Zanzibar and the Comoros Islands.

Some of these companies include the Golden Tulip Hotel, Tasakhtaa Zanzibar General Hospital, also involved in the cement trade, Nitak communications, food and fuel.

Turks Group was established in 1978 as a clothing store by one family member Salim, Murtadha and the late Yunus along with their father, Hassan Turky and 40 years later transformed it into one of the leading companies in Tanzania.