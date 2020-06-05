Sauti za Busara optimistic of the 2021 festival

By Paul Owere

The outbreak of the Covid-19 has left the entertainment industry counting huge losses with many concerts cancelled across the globe with no sign of resumption any time soon.

But even with such a bleak future organizers of the Sauti za Busara are optimistic they will be able to organize the annual festival as planned in February 2021.

Festival dates have already been announced and a call for artistes has been put out there, one that runs until the end of July.

Speaking to The Citizen, festival manager Journey Ramadhan said they have every reason to look at it from a positive perspective.

“Despite of global pandemic, we remain optimistic that Sauti za Busara 2021 will go ahead probably better than any other that we have seen in the past,” he said.

He further added that this is the reason they opened up a submission in April and they are urging artistes play unique music to apply.

According to Mr Ramadhani, the festival gives preference to, unique music with cultural identity that is connected to Africa, the Arab World and Indian Ocean.

“We encourage women artists, or groups led by women, young, new and emerging talents and Music with messages that are positive, relevant and useful to society. Above all music that is performed ‘100% live’!”

Next year’s festival is set to kick off on February 11, 2021 at the iconic Ngome Kongwe in Stone Town Zanzibar.



