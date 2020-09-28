Arsenal aims at breaking open frustrated Liverpool

As we start the week, the football pitches will feel the “heat” again as EPL giants, Liverpool and Arsenal meet in a rocklike tie at Anfield.

The bad news is not the fact that reds miss out on their three key players, but they face unbeatable Arsenal without their main man between the sticks, Alisson Becker, Football Writers' Association's player of the year, Jordan Henderson and their new signing, Thiago Alcantara.

It is surely a hit-or-miss game for Arsenal as Jurgen Klopp’s men plan to resist any humiliation as they at the end of this week, saw their bitter rivals, Man City thrashed 5-2 by Leicester at home ground.

Aubameyang will want to prove a point why he made U-turn to stay at the club against reds, and Egyptian King, Salah and unsung hero, Sadio Mane will be armed for the goals galore scramble.

