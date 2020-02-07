Kichuya, Luis may face JKT Tanzania gauging

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club may today use the services of strikers Shiza Kichuya and Luis Miquissone for the first time in theMainland Premier League match against JKT Tanzania at the National Stadium after the completion of their registrations.

After missing Simba’s six matches of the Mainland Premier League and those of the Azam Sports Federation Cup due to the delayed clearance of their international transfer certificates, the duo could be part of the Reds quad in the encounter to kick off from 7pm.

On Wednesday Simba officially announced to have obtained the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of Miquissone, who was signed by the Msimbazi Street Club from UD Songo of Mozambique.

This comes a few days after Simba obtained the ITC of Kichuya, who has rejoined Simba from Pharco Egypt.

The players may reduce pressure of Simba’s technical bench under head coach Sven Vandebroeck, whose team has won many of their matches.

However, Simba’s performance this season is seen by many soccer fans as not being impressive enough on the pitch.

Advertisement

Despite Simba acquiring Kichuya and Miquissone, today’s game is seen to be tricky to Simba due to their weakness they have shown in recent days.

Simba’s weakness mainly appears to be in the defence department while playing well upfront, but JKT Tanzania, on their part, seem to be a strong side in terms of their defence, but they appear to be blunt upfront.

Since the start of this season, Simba’s defence line has been placing the club in a difficult situation due to their regular mistakes that allow rival teams to score.

Simba’s regular mistakes by the defence could be an advantage to JKT Tanzania to believe in themselves, despite going through a difficult moment of having no goals to score by their strikers.

However, JKT Tanzania have the ability of scoring as they did in many of their games of the Mainland Premier League.

In their last 10 matches of the Mainland Premier League and those of the Azam Sports Federation Cup, JKT Tanzania managed to score a total of 13 goals, having 1.3 scoring average in every game.