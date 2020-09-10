Mazingisa starts task of transforming Yanga

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The leadership of the Young Africans FC (Yanga) says their consultant, Senzo Mazingisa, has started the task of transforming the club into a modern leadership structure.

The famous football administrator across Africa will first focus on the club’s leadership and operational structure, as well as supervise the committee on the club’s constitutional review.

The Yanga Vice Chairman, Frederick Mwakalebela, said Mazingisa has been tasked with reviewing the extant leadership structure, with a view to implementing reform proposals by La Liga.

“He is now advising the club on which leadership structure should be adopted, working in collaboration with La Liga.

“He is a professional with considerable experiences in the football matters in Africa,” said Mwakalebela.

So far, Mazingisa has participated in many meetings on transformation of the club, and he knows what he is doing, he said.

Earlier, the club chairman, Mshindo Msolla, had said that Mazingisa has already shown that Yanga will have a bright future after the ongoing transformation.

“So many things have been done since Mazingisa signed a contract with Yanga. He has done much that is good, and the club is satisfied with what he is doing,” Msolla stated.

“We are now in the final stages of the club’s transformation. This includes a new leadership structure, a modern one,” he stressed.

He said after finalising the transformation, the club’s legal and constitutional committee will review the draft proposals, and distribute copies thereof to all the club’s branches in the country.

According to Msolla, all club members will have three weeks in which to review the draft and give their views on the matter.

Any relevant and useful views would be included in the final draft.

Mazingisa joined Yanga on August 9 this year, only a few hours after announcing his resignation as Simba SC’s chief executive. He worked with the Msimbazi Street club for 337 days before joining the club’s traditional rivals Yanga.

A former Orlando Pirates administrative officer, Mazingisa joined Simba last year.

Mazingisa – who had in the past worked for the Pirates and the Platinum Stars – tweeted that he helped Simba to win this year’s Vodacom Premier League title and the Azam Federation Cup.