Mwakinyo turns down ‘Kiduku’ request

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The country’s famous professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, says it is a wastage of time for him to fight locally.

Mwakinyo made the comment in reponse to a request made by Morogoro based professional boxer, Twaha “Kiduku” Rubaha, who announced his intention of exchanging blows with the Tanga based pugilist. Speaking with The Citizen, Mwakinyo’s trainer, Hamis Mwakinyo, said their focus is on fighting outside the country.

However, Mwakinyo admitted that Kiduku is a strong boxer, but would not make him learn technically, despite the fact that he is on the list of 200 international professional boxers. Kiduku is now ranked 113 while Mwakinyo is ranked 78 out of 1,913 professional boxers in the world. “As a boxer, Kiduku is capable of fighting my boxer, but you have to think of what you would gain from him during and after the fight,

If it is about being ranked, it is not enough as our focus is on fighting top boxers in the world. We made our mark in England and we still have to fight in Germany. So, fighting Kiduku would not help my boxer,” he said. Kiduku was quoted as saying that there is no need for Mwakinyo to target foreign boxers while he is in Tanzania and is allowed to fight him, according to boxing regulations. He reminded that Mwakinyo had not been famous before till he won against Sam Eggington on September 8, 2018 at the Arena Birmingham, Birmingham in the United Kingdoms (UK).