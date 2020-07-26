Samatta expected to rescue Aston Villa from relegation
Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team (Taifa Stars) captain, Mbwana Samatta, is today expected to feature for his club, Aston Villa, in the final English Premier League match against West Ham at the London Stadium.
The away match for Aston Villa is decisive as the Birmingham side need victory to avoid relegation. Aston Villa are placed 17th in the league standings with 34 points and to avoid relegation will depend on the match results as Watford face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Watford with 34 points are facing relegation as the same as Aston Villa, but they differ on goal difference. And at the bottom it could not be closer with one goal separating Aston Villa just outside the relegation zone from Watford in the bottom three, while Bournemouth also have a chance of beating the drop. Leicester fell out of the top four for the first time since September in midweek after a run of three wins in 13 games either side of the coronavirus shutdown.
However, United’s and Chelsea’s failures to win on Wednesday means the door is still open for Brendan Rodgers’s men to salvage all the good work they did early in the season with victory on home soil on Sunday.
Leicester are hampered by injuries to James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira, but have had a full week to prepare in stark contrast to United’s packed schedule. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have looked jaded in the past week in losing 3-1 to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals and being held 1-1 at home by West Ham. (AFP)