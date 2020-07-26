Samatta expected to rescue Aston Villa from relegation

By Majuto Omary @majutpy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

The away match for Aston Villa is decisive as the Birmingham side need victory to avoid relegation. Aston Villa are placed 17th in the league standings with 34 points and to avoid relegation will depend on the match results as Watford face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Watford with 34 points are facing relegation as the same as Aston Villa, but they differ on goal difference. And at the bottom it could not be closer with one goal separating Aston Villa just outside the relegation zone from Watford in the bottom three, while Bournemouth also have a chance of beating the drop. Leicester fell out of the top four for the first time since September in midweek after a run of three wins in 13 games either side of the coronavirus shutdown.