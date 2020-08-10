Senzo joins Yanga after shock exit from Simba

Simba issued a statement last night confirming Mazingisa’s sudden departure, and sources within Yanga told The Citizen that the South African national’s position in the club would be announced later

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Senzo Mazingisa was yesterday hired by Young Africans (Yanga), a few hours after announcing his resignation as Simba SC chief executive.

Sources within Yanga told The Citizen last night that the South African national’s position in the club would be announced later.

The former Orlando Pirates administrative officer joined the Msimbazi Street club last year under the club’s new leadership structure.

A few hours earlier, Mazingisa – who had in the past worked for the Pirates and the Platinum Stars – tweeted that he helped Simba to win this year’s Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League title and Azam Federation Cup. The club also won the Community Shield, while its Women’s side, Simba Queens, won the Mainland League title.

Tweeting as Senzo Mbatha, the prominent football administrator on the African continent said “A special thanks to @SimbaSCTanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana-Simba.”

Simba issued a statement last night confirming Mazingisa’s sudden departure.

Advertisement

“Simba Sports Club has received with concern the decision of Mr Senzo Mazingiza of his resignation effective immediately. On behalf of the club, we are writing to inform the public that the Club shall not be responsible for any ongoing communications and deals with the said individual

“The Board of Simba Sports Club has summoned him to address the pending concerns and to conduct a professional hand over as soon as possible.