TFF seeks Sh2.3bn for Afcon

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The kick off of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draws closer, but the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is still struggling to raise at least $1 million (Sh2.3 billion) for Taifa Stars preparations.

Stars will take part in the Afcon finals for the first time since the 1980 finals, which were held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Tanzania Football Federation had announced that the national team, Taifa Stars will camp in Egypt, the Afcon host country, but financial constraints seemingly may largely affect the performance of the team.

According to the TFF secretary general, Wilfred Kidao, Stars preparations for the tournament was expensive and that they needed support from Tanzanians in order to ensure that Stars train monthly.

However, there was a sigh of relief after Yusuph Singu, the director of Sports Development, said the government had plans in place to support the national team, despite falling short to reveal the amount it will contribute to Stars, who have broken the jinx after almost four decades. “We understand the situation and the government is considering supporting our team,” Singu told The Citizen via telephone yesterday.

Kidao said allowances and bonuses are will help lift the morale of players. “TFF has limited financial resources, so it cannot keep all players motivated, so we actually need support from other Tanzanians in order to ensure that our team performs well in Egypt next month.

He said, on June 7, the team will start a residential camp in Cairo and according to rules and regulations, the TFF should facilitate the camp until June 18 when the African Football governing body (Caf) takes over.

“So far, we have secured support from Motisun Group Limited, which will facilitate the team camp in Tanzania. We are grateful for their support,” he said.

Before the tournament gets underway, Kiduo said Taifa Stars will play Egypt and Zimbabwe in friendlies. Stars are in group C together with the Atlas Lions of Algeria and Kenya’s Harambee Stars and will launch their campaign against Senegal on June 23.

Stars will then play Kenya on June 27 at the June 30th Stadium in Cairo. On the same day while Senegal will play Algeria.

Tanzania’s final group Stage will be on July 1, hosting Algeria from 7 pm while Kenya will be playing Senegal at the same time.

The fixture shows that the host Egypt will play DR Congo while Uganda’s The Cranes will meet the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

In Group B, the Nigerian Super Eagles will face two teams that qualified for the first time in this competition, Burundi and Madagascar. Another team in the group is Guinea.

In Group D, Morocco under manager Hervé Renard will meet Côte d’Ivoire again. The Atlas Lions will have to watch South Africa and the Brave Warriors of Namibia

In Group E, Tunisia nicknamed Carthage Eagles will face Mali’s Eagles and Mauritania as both participate in the Afcon for the first time without forgetting Angola.

The defending champions, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, will face the Black Stars of Ghana, Benin, and Guinea Bissau