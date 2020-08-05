TFF to make decision on Morrison next week

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will on August 10 make a decision on signature forgery claims filed by Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison against his current club, Young Africans.

The matter is now under Police force to which it was forwarded by TFF that cannot verify signature forgery claims as per case filed by Morrison.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, TFF’s Legal, Ethics and Players’ Status Committee chairman, Elias Mwanjala, said they have communicated with the police on the progress of the matter and the law enforcers informed that they are compiling the results.

Mwanjala said they planned to make a decision before the end of last month, but postponed to early this month.

“We are not delaying the matter’s decision as we need to follow procedures and the police have told us that the task is over and will soon submit their report

We need to be very keen on the issue that needs the high level of profession. There is no need of making a hurry to avoid wrong findings. We have tasked the police to deal with the matter due to the fact that their committee has no power to investigate Morrison’s signature,” said Mwanjala.

The Ghanaian midfielder filed the complaint against his club (Yanga), challenging their decision of renewing his contract. Morrison signed a six-month contract with Yanga, which is expected to expire soon. However, the player is said to have extended the contract for two years until the end of July in 2022. Recently, Morrison declared not to recognise the new contract announced by the team leadership. However, the Yanga leadership have refuted his statement, saying the player has a valid two-year contract with the club.

Morrison was out of the Yanga camp for the just ended Mainland Premier League matches due to indiscipline. The player is said to have caused chaos in the team’s residential camp, forcing the expelled Belgian tactician to remove him from the camp.

The player did not travel upcountry for two matches against Mwadui FC and JKT Tanzania respectively due to unexplained reasons.

However, the striker apologized for the incident and returned to the team in the match against Kagera Sugar and scored the winning goal at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.