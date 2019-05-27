London. England women’s soccer team manager Phil Neville demanded more despite seeing his side step up their World Cup preparations with a comfortable 2-0 win over Denmark in Walsall on Saturday.

Neville claimed to have been “bored” by the Lionesses’ first half performance, but admitted his decision to organise a night’s camping and training with Royal Marines may have affected their performance.

“We were hard on them because we want the standard to be better than that, but we did take them camping on Wednesday night and they got one or two hours’ sleep,” said the former Manchester United defender.

“It was sloppy, slow. I was bored watching it in the first half and I don’t know what the supporters thought.”

Neville’s side are expected to challenge to win a major tournament for the first time in France later this summer and eventually had too much firepower for a Danish side, who failed to qualify for the World Cup.