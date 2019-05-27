Arusha Rally Club lose two members

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Arusha Motor Sports Club (AMSC) is mourning the death of two of its members who passed away in the past two weeks.

The deceased are Alfred Lotunu, a qualified navigator, and Mukhtar ‘Bobi’ Yusuf Abdallah, famous as a route opener.

“It has been a sad moment for us, losing two members in a short time,” said Walter Maeda, the former chairman of the club.

According to him, Lotunu passed away at the Selian Hospital in Arusha on May 22, and was buried at the Njiro cementry in the city.

Mukhtar, who was a director of a famous Bobby Tours Company, died of suspected heart attack on May 17 and was also buried in Arusha. He said the duo were founder members of the Club, which was established in the mid 1980s to promote motor sport in Arusha.

He described Lotunu as “one of the most qualified of navigators who would take the route notes and lead the rally drivers”.

He said Mukhtar was “very supportive” in ground preparations and was ready to assist in logistics every time a motor rally is held.

Bashir Suleiman, a member of the club told The Citizen he was equally saddened by the two deaths of the key members of AMSC.

The club started with 25 members and at the moment it has over 50 members, comprising mainly the rally drivers and navigators.