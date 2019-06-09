Kiswahili to be used in Afcon finals broadcast

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. MultiChoice Tanzania through DStv has announced to broadcast all 52 matches of the tournament live through Supersport Channels.

MultiChoice Tanzania managing director Jacqueline Woiso said on Friday in Dar es Salaam that they had made necessary efforts to make sure Tanzanians got the chance of watching all 52 games of the tourney live and in High Definition (HD) format.

“We are set for the live broadcast of all matches in HD and most importantly all the games will be available from the lowest bouquets – DStv Bomba at Sh19,000 only,” she hinted during the launch of DStv Afcon’s special campaign dubbed, “We are In!”

Icing on the cake, MultiChoice Tanzania head of Marketing Ronald Shelukindo said DStv customers can now enjoy the tournament and all other DStv channels on the go by downloading the DStv Now app whereby one account can be used by up to 4 different people at the same time at no extra package fee!

“When we say we need many Tanzanians to watch the tournament we mean it. With DStv Now app at no additional package fee, you can watch the games on your smart phone, laptop, tablet or on your standard tv at the same time,” said Ronald.