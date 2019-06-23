KMC to play against TP Mazembe in Kagame Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) Football Club have been placed in the same group with African soccer giants, TP Mazembe, in the East and Central Africa Club Championships (Kagame Cup) scheduled to start from July 6 to 21 in Rwanda.

KMC, who are featuring for the first time in the competition after being promoted last year to the Mainland Premier League, will also face Rwandan giants Rayon Sport and Atlabara of South Sudan in Group A.

The teams will play their matches in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. The other Mainland Tanzania representatives are Azam FC, who are the defending champions. They have been drawn into Group B together with, Mukura Victory of Rwanda, Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA from Uganda. The teams will play their matches in Huye.

Zanzibar representatives, KMKM, are in the same group as soccer giants DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo, Gor Mahia of Kenya and AS Ports of Djibouti are in Group D.

The teams will play in Rubavu as Group C is with APR of Rwanda, Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan from Somalia.

Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) secretary general Nicholas Musonye said the fixture of the competition will be released next week.

He explained that two teams in each group will advance in the last eight of the competition. According to Musonye, the event is the historic one as it features 16 clubs.

He said Cecafa commends the event sponsor, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who is also the patron of the competition for his big support over the past 20 years.