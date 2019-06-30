Khazri stunner grabs Tunisia point against Mali

Cairo. Wahbi Khazri’s stunning freekick in the 70th minute earned Tunisia a point against Mali as they came from a goal down to grab a 1-1 draw with Les Aigles in their second Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 Group E clash in Suez on Friday evening.

A goalkeeping howler from Hassan Mouez had given Mali the lead on the hour mark before Khazri led from the front with a brilliant set-piece 10 minutes later to earn Tunisia the point.

With the result, Mali remained top of the group with four points and are one foot into the round of 16 while Tunisia have picked only their second point after drawing their opening game as well, against Angola.

Alain Giresse’s men have to win their last group game against Mauritania next Tuesday while the young Malian squad just need a point against Angola to assure themselves of a last 16 place. Giresse had made goalkeeping changes after Farouk Ben Mustapha’s howler in their first game against Angola saw them drop points, but it seemed the problem was generic. In an attempt to pick out a corner from Diadie Semassekou, the shot stopper’s butter-fingers instead pushed the ball into his own net to give Mali the lead.