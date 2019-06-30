Tanzania golfers to feature in regional challenge

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among 10 countries whose golfers will compete in the East and Central All Africa Regional Challenge Trophy (ECAARCT) scheduled to be held in Kampala, Uganda from October 23 to 25.

Apart from Tanzania, the event will see lady golfers from Burundi, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Reunion and the host, Uganda.

The event was introduced first in 2009 and will be held at the Uganda Golf Club.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honorary secretary Anitha Siwale said they have received the invitation from the organisers to field the golfers in the 54-hole stroke play.

Siwale said TLGU is proud of having many gifted lady golfers who, they are sure, will represent the country well in Kampala and win the trophy.

She said it was obvious that big names such as Madina Idd, Neema Ulomi, Angel Eaton, Vicky Elias and Hawa Wanyeche will be in the provisional squad. According to Siwale, each country will field four players in the championship, which is one of the major golf events in the region.

Despite the fact that Tanzania will be competing in the tournament for the first time in four years, Siwale said she was optimistic that local golfers would do well in Kampala.

“Tanzania has the best lady golfers who managed to shine in various events on the African continent. Most of them have experience and international exposure. We hope that they will perform well and make us proud,” she said. She said TLGU will unveil the squad for the event after a special tournament to be held in Dar es Salaam later this year.

The teams compete in a 54-hole stroke play event played over 3 days of 18 holes each. The best 3 gross scores each round count for each country’s score.