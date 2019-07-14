Mkwawa rally gathers pace

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twenty drivers are expected to feature in the Mkwawa Rally Championships scheduled to take place in Iringa Region from July 20 to 21.

The event is the third National Rally Championships (NRC) which now gathers pace in the Mainland Tanzania.

Iringa Regional Motorsport chairman Himid Mbata told The Citizen yesterday that the event would feature prominent drivers like Tufail Tufail, Randeep Singh, Dharam Pandya, Tufail Tufail and Ahmed Huwel, who returns for the first time this year. Mbata said on the list is Gurgjit Dhani, who is among the experienced drivers in the country.

“We still invite drivers to compete in the rally which is expected to be staged in one day and cover 101 kilometres,” said Mbata.

“We are now looking for sponsors to finance the event. Many drivers are aware of the event. Our plan is to stage the best event ever. We call upon sponsors to support us,” said Mbata.

So far, Randeep Singh and Tufail Tufail are fighting for the top position in the NRC standings.

The two drivers are separated by three points whereby Singh remains unruffled at the summit with 43 points despite finishing second in the second round. The driver – a member of Birdi Rally Team – and Tufail will renew their rivalry in the Mkwawa Rally. Tufail won the second round, which took place in Kilimanjaro last month, after collecting 25 points and has so far amassed 40 points. Tufail, who was navigated by Imranali Chandu in their Subaru GC 8 car, spent one hour, 10 minutes and 25 seconds.