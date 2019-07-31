Memorable series between cricket’s rivals

London. England and Australia begin the latest edition of the Ashes at Edgbaston tomorrow, with the home side looking to wrestle back the urn.

AFP Sport looks at two of the most memorable series between cricket’s oldest rivals:

2005: England win Ashes thriller

The 2005 Ashes was one of the greatest series in cricket history and saw England triumph over their fiercest rivals for the first time in nearly 19 years.

It appeared to be business as usual for long-suffering England fans when Australia won the first Test at Lord’s by 239 runs.

But when Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath was ruled out of the second Test at Edgbaston after treading on a ball during practice on the morning of the match, England took charge.

England’s Andrew Flintoff starred with both bat and ball and when Australia were 175-8, chasing 282 for victory, a home win looked assured.

But Australia edged their way closer before last man Michael Kasprowicz was caught behind off Steve Harmison to give England victory by a mere two runs.

The third Test was drawn and England survived a brilliant four-wicket burst from leg-spin great Shane Warne to win the fourth Test at Trent Bridge.

England, now needing a draw at 2-1 up to regain the Ashes, were in danger of defeat on the last day at the Oval until Kevin Pietersen’s breathtaking 158 and a fine fifty from Ashes Giles rescued them following a top-order collapse.

1981: Botham’s Ashes

Rarely has one man done as much to win an Ashes as Ian Botham in 1981.

He started the series as England captain but, after a defeat in the first Test at Nottingham and the embarrassment of bagging a pair in a draw at Lord’s, Botham resigned as skipper.

England were still in dire straits after being made to follow-on in the third Test at Headingley, with former England wicketkeeper Godfrey Evans making them 500/1 outsiders to win the match.