MultiChoice pledge for new season

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. MultiChoice Tanzania has pledged to keep the momentum high as it unveiled its plans for the 2019/20 football season, which is just around the corner.

“DStv viewers will once again be the recipients of our incredible football coverage, as we continue to deliver world-class action to fans wherever they watch, whether on television or on digital platforms,” said Jacqueline Woiso, Managing Director of MultiChoice Tanzania.

The English Premier League roars into life on Friday 9th August with Liverpool playing at home against Norwich City.

Title holders Manchester City open the season away at Westham on August 10, while Leicester City play Wolves; Newcastle United date Arsenal and Man United host Chelsea on a packed Sunday to cap an action-packed weekend.

“We are set to see another momentous duel between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool,” said Woiso.

“Our comprehensive football coverage includes the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, and UEFA Champions League – and that’s no t even including all the thrills and spills.”

The 2018/19 season was an incredible one, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in Serie A, Manchester City defending their Premier League title in style and Liverpool returning to the top table of European football with their epic UEFA Champions League triumph.