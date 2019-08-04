Saliboko secures joint IOC, Fina training sponsorship

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s promising swimmer Collins Saliboko, 17, has every reason to smile after winning a scholarship offered by the International Olympic Organization (IOC) and world swimming federation (Fina) jointly.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said Fina’s scholarship programme is designed for potential elite athletes to prepare for qualifying for the participation in both world swimming championships as well as the Olympic Games.

Inviolata said as part of the development of the national association, contributing to athletes’ preparations for international competitions, the scholarship is crucial for both swimmer’s progress and the national teams. She said the Fina scholarship offers an athlete the opportunity to obtain financial and technical assistance. The athlete will have access to appropriate training facilities, a specialised coach and regular medical assistance and control.

Saliboko, who recently featured in the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, has been awarded a one year scholarship with the expectation that he will strive to earn a qualification for 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Currently, Saliboko needs to cut his time by less than one minute to meet the 200m and 100m butterfly criteria respectively.

Collins, who won a bronze medal in the just-ended English Summer Championships after clocking 26.44 in the men’s 50m butterfly at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, has to improve his time by six seconds in 100m butterfly to meet Tokyo’s “B” qualifying time. He has now clocked 59.11 as he eyes Tokyo’s Olympic “B” qualifying time of 53.52.

In the 200m butterfly, Collins needs to improve his time by 12 seconds in order to meet the “B” qualifying time. He has so far recorded 2.12.60 while Tokyo’s qualifying time is 2.01.03.

In Tokyo’s “A” qualifying time, Collins needs to score not less than 14 seconds to in 200m, which is 1.56.48. He also needs to score eight seconds to meet the “A” qualifying time in 100m respectively. The swimmer, who finished 11th in the United Kingdom (UK) swimming championships in 100m butterfly after clocking 59.11 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, still has time to cut down the remaining time and become the first Tanzanian swimmer to meet the qualification criteria. The 2020 Summer Olympics is scheduled to kick-off from July 24 to August 9 at the New National Stadium.

The Tanzania Olympic Committee, in collaboration with the Olympic Solidarity, has seen the potentiality of Saliboko, who has so far made great improvement to attaining the qualification marks.