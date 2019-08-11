Solskjaer needs fast start to dispel Manchester Utd doubt

Manchester. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he does not perceive fans’ frustration over the Red Devils business in the transfer window, but needs a fast start to the new Premier League season against Chelsea today to turn the tide of opinion at Old Trafford.

Frank Lampard will take charge of his first competitive game in charge of Chelsea, but while some of the pressure on the Blues’ record goalscorer to make an instant impact has been eased to due a transfer ban this summer, Solskjaer’s honeymoon period is over.

The Norwegian enjoyed an incredible start to his time in charge as caretaker boss last season, but after being handed the job on a permanent basis, won just one of United’s final nine games of the season to finish sixth in the Premier League.

A huge summer rebuild was forecast, even by Solskjaer himself, but only three players have arrived in the form of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Moreover, United have sold striker Romelu Lukaku without replacing the Belgian to increase the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and an out-of-sorts Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer is also not blessed with depth in midfield.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini have departed in recent months without replacements being recruited, meaning it is inconceivable the wantaway Paul Pogba could be let go before the end of the European transfer deadline despite interest from Real Madrid.