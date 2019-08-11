Natalia’s focus shifts to Cana Zone 3 event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a good show in Florida’s Junior Olympic competition, fast rising swimmer Natalia Ladha has now turned focus on the African Swimming Federation (Cana) Zone 3 competition to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, in November.

Natalia, 12, who shone in the United States after qualifying in seven events of the Florida Junior Olympics, said she wants to prove her worth in the game as the event is just three months away.

She said that the event is very important as it also features swimmers from various countries in African continent.

One of the countries that have so far produced many top swimmers in the world is South Africa.

“Time is running out and we need to do our best in the Nairobi event. We won titles in 2016 and 2017 before we lost to Sudan. So, we need to stretch our muscles to win the title,” said Natalia.

At the age of 12, Natalia has managed to set new records in both local and international competitions.

She has also smashed her previous records something that made the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) select her in the African Swimming Governing Body (Cana) zone three squad comprising 39 swimmers from across the country.

Her best performance in the game attracted the United States’ famous club, Swimfast Club of Florida, for which she featured in Florida’s Gold Coast Junior Olympic championship. In 2017, Natalia won two bronze medals in the finals of the 50m and the 100m backstroke styles. Natalia also swims for the Taliss-IST Swimming Club and studies at the Dar es Salaam International Academy (DIA) at Masaki in Dar es Salaam Region.