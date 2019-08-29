Champions Simba kick off title defense with victory against JKT

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two goals scored by Meddie Kagere and one from Miraj Athuman were enough for Simba to beat JKT Tanzania 3-1 in the first round of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Kagere scored in the first minute at the Uhuru Stadium and later scored the second in the 58th minute and was at hand to provide an assist for Miraj Athuman for the third and final goal of the match.

JKT Tanzania’s goal was scored by Edward Songo in 87th with long range effort that beat Simba’s goalie.

Simba’s head coach, Patrick Aussems made changes to his squad fielding two new Brazilian signings, Tairon Santos who replaced Serge Pascal Wawa and Gerson Fraga for Jonas Mkude.

Apart from the two new faces, Aussems also included Haruna Shamte who was recruited from Lipuli of Iringa in the right back.

After the first round Lipuli of Iringa is on top of the log with three points and is followed by Kagera Sugar also collected the same number of points.