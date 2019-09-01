Coach explains why Tanzania runners failed to shine in Morocco

Team Tanzania returned home empty handed from Morocco, where they competed in the All-Africa Games

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz imakongoro@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s highly-rated runners Gabriel Geay and Sarah Ramadhan are among star athletes who performed poorly at the 2019 All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday.

Geay, who finished sixth in the men’s 1500m, did not compete in the 5000m due ‘unavoidable circumstances,’ according to team coach, Mwinga Mwajala.

The women’s half marathon ended in an anti-climax of some sort to Tanzanians as Sarah, having made a bright start in the race, dropped away to finish last.