Iringa golfer steals show at Mufindi Open
Sunday September 1 2019
Dar es Salaam. Iringa’s golfer Michael Mtweve had a field day on yesterday as he emerged the overall Mufindi Open net winner.
Mufindi Club players capitalised on a home ground advantage to win almost all categories two-day championship.
Mtweve, playing off 10 handicap, returned 136 net strokes at the two-day tournament, which brought together over 60 golfers from around the country.
“The course was tough with strong winds that affected our drives, but I am happy to win the trophy,” said Mtweve.