Iringa golfer steals show at Mufindi Open

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizentZ bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Iringa’s golfer Michael Mtweve had a field day on yesterday as he emerged the overall Mufindi Open net winner.

Mufindi Club players capitalised on a home ground advantage to win almost all categories two-day championship.

Mtweve, playing off 10 handicap, returned 136 net strokes at the two-day tournament, which brought together over 60 golfers from around the country.