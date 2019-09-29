Taliss-IST win 2nd Masters swimming title

Upanga’s based club fielded 19 swimmers in the event organised by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), aiming to promote the game in the country

Dar es Salaam. Taliss-IST emerged overall winners of the 2019 Masters Swimming Championship held at the Shaaban Robert swimming pool yesterday.

They scored 1,896 points to win the title for the second time in a row in the event that featured six clubs from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.The tough but thrilling event saw Taliss-IST recording 881 and 935 points in women’s and men’s categories respectively.

It was the third title for the club this year. The club previously won two titles, the national title and Morogoro Invitational titles while Mwanza’s Isamilo Club finished third.

Nineteen swimmers fought hard to make the club shine in the competition. The swimmers, according to the club’s manager, hadija Shebe, are Tina Fossgreen, Megan Hardeman, Longanetti Danieal, Ryan Scott, Blaise Burnier and Marlon Emstezen.

Also on the list are Michelle Ericksson, Jennifer Ford, Christpin Haule, Martin Kisinde, Zuberi Likoko, Filex Mosi, Ezekiel Msaka, Alexander Mwaipasi, Magali Rochat, Hemal Shah, Aimee Steiner and Susan Thurlow.

The second position was won by Mis Piranhas from Morogoro Region after collecting 1,271 points.

The club scored 695 points in the women’s category and 510 points in the men’s series. Champion Rise finished third with 843 points. The club collected 32 points in women and 777 points in men. Bluefins in overall finished fourth with 721 points. The club scored 354 points in women’s category and 305 points in men’s .

The Arusha Swimming Club came fifth with 716 points collected in men’s category only. Zanzibar finished fifth with 319 points collected in men’s category only.