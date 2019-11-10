Sacked KMC coach cries foul

By Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan coach Jackson Mayanja, who was sacked by KMC FC at the weekend, claims that he was sabotaged by some officials of the club.

Mayanja joined the Mainland Premier League side in June, this year, and leaves barely four months into his one-year renewable contract.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the coach claimed that working conditions at the Dar es Salaam-based club had been severely poisoned by some club officials. He did not name them.

Last Monday, the Uganda Cranes legend was not present when KMC notched up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Biashara United in a Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium.

His assistant Mrage Kabange was in charge of the game.

But the club came out quickly to refute the claims of Mayanja’s sacking, stating that Mayanja remains their head coach.

Advertisement

It is understood that the club hierarchy and Mayanja had held a couple of closed-door meetings to iron out the problems, before coming up with a statement confirming his sacking.

“The management of KMC would like to inform the public that the club has parted ways with coach Jackson Mayanja,” reads the stamen.

It further reads: “The decision has been necessitated by poor results.”

“We have mutually agreed with the coach to come to this decision. We thank him for the time spent with us and wish him the best.”

Under Mayanja, KMC played eight league games, winning two games, drawing twice and losing four.

He leaves the club in 16th position on the 20-team log with eight points, just above the relegation zone.

KMC tie on eight points with 18th-placed Mbeya City, but they are ahead on goal difference.

The Ugandan was in charge of the team during this year’s Cecafa Club Championships where they bowed out in the group stages.