Ladies golf governing body needs Sh20m for Africa event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The participation of Tanzania lady golfers in the All Africa Ladies Challenge Trophy scheduled to be held in Namibia next month is hanging in the balance because of unpaid fees.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honorary secretary general Anitha Siwale said yesterday that their body is in need of Sh1.3million (U$500) as a participation fee ahead of the competition scheduled to start from Match 29 to April 5.

Besides that, Siwale said the body needs not less than sh20 million to enable the golfers to travel to Namibia for the competition.

According to her, the deadline for submitting the payment is over, but they have requested the organisers to give them ample time to get the cash.

“We do not have sponsors to support us. For many times golfers have incurred costs of competing in tourneys, but this time around it is difficult as the golfers have no funds,” she said. She explained that four prominent lady golfers have earned selection to form the country’s squad ahead of the competition.

She named them as Angel Eaton, Madina Idd, Hawa Wanyeche and Neema Ulomi, who have already started preparations for the tough event in Africa.

They were selected due to their best performances in the game, especially in the previous regional event, according to Siwale. The event is held after every two years as in the immediate past edition, Tanzania finished second behind South Africa while in the individual category, Madina Idd won the trophy after emerging atop.