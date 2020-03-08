Mwakyembe to grace Tanapa Golf Open

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe is expected to be the chief guest in the Tanapa Lugalo open golf tournament

The 36-hole, two-day championship, that brings together top local golfers is scheduled to tee off on March 14 and 15 at the par-72 golf course.

TPDF Lugalo Golf Club Chairman Michael Luwongo told The Citizen yesterday that preparations for the event were on course.

“All is going on well and we are happy to announce that Tanapa Lugalo Golf Open is ready for a tee off and everyone is welcome,” he said.

Luwongo said Mwakyembe will also officiate the opening of new Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) offices located at the club.

The offices have been built by Lugalo Golf Club, aiming at facilitating the union duties and bringing them closer to the golfers. Lugalo Open is one of the prestigious tournaments in the club and Tanzania Golf Union’s calendar that showcases golfers’ talents.

Luwongo said that the tournament is open for amateur players for both men and women from all divisions.

He also said professional golfers have been invited to compete for various cash prizes

Luwongo expects to see over 120 golfers from nine clubs coming to Lugalo Club to vie for major titles.

He named clubs that will field golfers in the championship as Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Lugalo, Kili Golf club and Arusha Gymkhana.

Others are Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Mufindi Golf Club, Moshi Gymkhana Club, TPC Moshi and Kilombero.

On his part, TANAPA representative Hassan Mbaga said supporting Lugalo Club was part of the authority’s effort to support sports activities in the country, which is also one way of promoting tourism sector.

“We have been supporting golf for some years now because we believe it helps promote the tourism sector in the country.”

TANAPA currently runs 22 national parks, including the newly established Burigi in Chato, Rumanyika, Karagwe, Kabanda, Kyerwa and Nyerere national parks.

On his side, TGU Honorary Secretary, Boniface Nyiti acknowledged the effort of the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club for providing the union with office at the club as well as lauding TANAPA’s support for the sport.

The golfers tipped to sparkle at the event include Rehema Athumani , Vicky Elias , Petar Fiwa, Godfrey Gwacha, Charles Sanga, Chriss Martin, Abas Adam, Ayne Magombe Angel Eaton and Sara Dennis.