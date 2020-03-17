The Citizen News Sports Ethiopia's Lydia Tafesse Making History Tuesday March 17 2020 Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines Rwanda coronavirus cases rise to seven Rwanda has confirmed two more coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country Diamond Platnumz dragged to court over unpaid rent Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has been dragged to a court in Dar es Salaam by his former Why Bill Gates quit Microsoft's board of directors Europe locks down as global virus panic spreads US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering Biden-Sanders vote proceeds in 3 US states despite virus fears UN report calls for political mission in Darfur