Arsenal, Leicester to unleash their dragons in Carabao Cup

Tonight, Sept 23, the world of football revelers, is set to feel what is believed to be “a wrath of titans” when the foxes hosts fierce Arsenal in a Carabao Cup tie at the King Power Stadium.

Having just started this season by both hitting ground running with two wins – each securing 6 points from away and home grounds, they are expected to be firing in all cylinders as seeking to replicate their league forms.

What makes this clash much more enticing is the fact that Mikel Arteta’s lads will be aiming to break the curse of losing thrice to Leicester in their last five matches, with the guest winning only once and draw.

The Gunners’ talisman, Pierre Aubameyang will shift his own battle with former season EPL’s top goalscorer, Leicester City’s pacey striker, Jamie Vardy in netting goals than ever, as both teams looking to book their spot into next stage of competition.