Bigirimana, Daudi ready to face Pyramids FC in Egypt

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rwandan mildfielder Issa Bigirimana and Tanzanian Raphael Daudi are among the 20 players of Young Africans who left the country yesterday for Cairo, Egypt, ahead of their second leg playoff against Pyramids FC in the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The two players did not feature for Young Africans in various matches nursing their injuries.

Other players who left the country yesterday are goalkeepers, Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata and Ramadhan Kabwili. Defenders: Juma Abdul, Ally Mtoni, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali and Lamine Moro. Mildfieders: Feisal Salum, Mrisho Ngassa, Abdulaziz Makame, Mapinduzi Balama, Papy Tshishimbi, Patrick Sibomana, Bigirimana, Daudi, Jafari Mohamed, and Deus Kaseke. Strikers are Sadney Urikhob and Juma Balinya.

The team’s dependable defender, Kelvin Yondani, did not travel due to one match ban following booking while Mohamed issa Banka, Maybin Kalengo and Paul Godfrey are nursing their injuries. Congolese striker David Molinga and Burundian defender Mustapha Selemani are yet to be granted African Football governing body (Caf) licences.

Team captain Tshishimbi said they are targeting the best results against Pyramids FC in their second leg playoff. Young Africans must win 3-1 to qualify for the groups stage of the competition.

“We lost 2-1 in the first match held at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza Region.

