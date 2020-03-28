CAF Champions League down to its last four clubs

Meanwhile, the final is set for May 29 and will be played in Douala, Cameroon at the newly opened Japoma Stadium. Football fans across the globe are debating which of the four teams will advance to the final of the CAF Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football is down to its final four teams as the continent’s showpiece domestic football final nears. The semifinals of the tournament will feature the traditional two-legged series to determine the finalists. Meanwhile, the final is set for May 29 and will be played in Douala, Cameroon at the newly opened Japoma Stadium. Football fans across the globe are debating which of the four teams will advance to the final of the CAF Champions League.

Fans can get great odds according to 1xstavka and a bet bonus before wagering on the two teams they believe will qualify for May’s final fixture in Cameroon.

The 2020 edition of the CAF Champions League final will be a one-off match. It strays from the traditional two-legged home and away series that the final has used over the last 50 years. Due to last season’s second leg match being abandoned, CAF hopes the one-off fixture will prevent the situation from repeating itself.

Semifinal 1: Raja Casablanca vs. Zamalek

Semifinal 1: Raja Casablanca vs. Zamalek

The semifinals of the CAF Champions League 2020 sees two Moroccan and two Egyptian clubs competing for the privilege of playing in the final. The first semifinal fixture will see Raja Casablanca, a three-time CAF Champions League winner, take on Egypt's Zamalek. Supporters of both clubs are disagreeing over which side will win the game and reach the final.

The Egyptians are five-times winners of the competition, but like Raja Casablanca, haven’t lifted the trophy in some time. Zamalek’s last CAF Champions League trophy came in 2002, while Raja Casablanca lifted the title in 1999. Interestingly, Zamalek’s last win in the tournament’s final came against Raja Casablanca 18 years ago.

Semifinal 2: Wydad Casablanca vs. Al-Ahly

The second match of the semifinals sees last season’s CAF Champions League runners-up, Wydad Casablanca play the competition’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. Wydad last won the CAF Champions League in 2017 and head into the game with last season’s abandoned final going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on appeal this month. They could be handed a replay of the original second-leg final.

Like their Moroccan counterparts, Al-Ahly won their domestic competition last season and are one of the top teams on the African continent. Although the Egyptians have been extremely successful in the competition, they haven’t won the tournament since 2013. Their last two appearances in the CAF Champions League final saw them lose in 2017 and 2018.

Al-Ahly's 2017 loss in the final came at the hands of Wydad Casablanca. The Egyptians will have revenge on their minds when they face off against their north African rival.