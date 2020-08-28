Chelsea confirm signing of Brazil defender Silva from PSG

By Agencies

London. Chelsea signed former Paris Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer on Friday.

Silva, 35, has agreed an initial one-year contract with the Premier League club, who have the option of extending the deal by a further season.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours," Silva told Chelsea's website.

He joined PSG from AC Milan in 2012 and won 18 major trophies, including seven Ligue 1 titles, and has won 89 caps for Brazil.

Chelsea have already signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for about £55million, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £47.5million, Hakim Ziyech from Ajax £37million and young defender Xavier Mbuyamba from Barcelona.

A £90million deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz is close to being finalised with confirmation expected in the coming days.

Silva's arrival increases the likelihood of one centre back leaving, with Fikayo Tomori potentially being loaned out amid interest from Rennes and the club willing to listen to offers for Andreas Christensen.

Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger seem less likely to depart unless a potential buyer offers a substantial financial package.

Chelsea struggled defensively throughout Lampard's first campaign as head coach, conceding 54 Premier League goals in addition to 16 in eight Champions League fixtures, and the club's record goalscorer questioned the mental strength of some players on more than once occasion.

