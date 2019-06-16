By news@the Citizen Dar es Salaam

Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus, Chelsea have confirmed.

According to a statement posted on the Club’s Website, the two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘In talks we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant.

'He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.

'Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Sarri moved to London last summer, joining us from Napoli, and his Chelsea side made a strong start to the Premier League campaign.

“We won our first five games and went unbeaten in all competitions from the start of the league season until late November when we suffered a reverse against Tottenham at Wembley,” said the statement.

In a related development Frank Lampard will reportedly take over at Chelsea in the coming days after being assured of at least two years in the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge.