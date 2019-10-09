By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s sole representatives at the CAF Confederations Cup, Dar Young Africans are likely to avoid continental giants when the draw is made later on today at 8pm in Cairo.

Yanga, dropped to the second tier of Africa's premier club competition, after losing 2-1 to Zambian side Zesco courtesy of an own goal after the two teams had drawn in Dar es Salaam.

The Dar es Salaam giants are in pot A will avoid Enugu Rangers ( Nigeria), Zanaco (Zambia), El Masry (Egypt), Hassania Algadri, RS Berkane (Morocco) and Djoliba from Mali.

Other teams that will be in the same pot as Yanga are 7 teams that were eliminated from the elite Champions League.

They include, KCCA (Uganda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Asante Kotoko (Ghana), UD Songo (Mozambique), Horoya (Guinea), Enyimba (Nigeria) plus the winner between Zamalek and Generation Foot from Senegal.

As a result the Jangwani outfit will face any of the teams in Pot D which includes, DC Motema Pembe (Congo), Bandari FC (Kenya), Triangle United (Zimbabwe), Bidvets Wits and TS Galaxy (South Africa),ESAE FC (Benin),FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Paradou (Algeria), Proline (Uganda), and Pyramids FC (Egypt).