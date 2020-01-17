Date set for the Goba Hills Marathon

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The inaugural Goba Hills Marathon is set take place on February 2, organisers, Goba Road Runners (GRR) have announced.

The event which is expecting to feature prominent male and female athletes in Tanzania aims to promote athletics, scouting talented runners as well as support the community according to GRR secretary-general, Revocatus Kahendaguza.

Kahendaguza said the event will thereafter be staged annually and apart of the full marathon, there will be also half marathon, 10 and five-km races.

He said to spice up the event, GRR also will have a 42.2 km cycling race.

According to Kahendaguza, the registration is open and runners who will compete in the full marathon, 42.2 cycling race and five-kilometre race will have to pay Sh25,000 as participation fees and for kilometre 21.1 and 10 are required to pay Sh30,000 as registration fees. The registration is done through gobarunners.fasthub.co.tz.

“Our club is registered with National Sports Council (NSC) and the Athletics Tanzania (AT). It is genuine race with integrity. We have experience on the event as we managed to stage 11 short distance run. It is opportunity for runners to gauge their skills before competing internationally,” said Kahendaguza.

The winner of the full marathon in both male and female will take home sh500,000 while the second and third placed runners will be awarded Sh300,000 and 200,000 respectively. They will be also prize money for the top five runners.