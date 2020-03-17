UEFA have officially decided to postpone the Euros until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic decimating the football calendar, reports Mail online.

It has been decided that the showpiece Euros will now take place between June 11 to July 11 next year.

During Tuesday's meeting involving UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, which included a series of video conferences, they decided to cancel this summer's showpiece football event while the fate of this season's Champions League and the Europa League was also decided.

A pan-European tournament, with 12 host cities, was ambitious at the outset and in the current climate had appeared almost impossible to achieve, especially with the European and domestic seasons up in the air.

The president of the French football federation, Noel Le Graet, welcomed the news that Euro 2020 had been postponed.

'The French Football Federation fully supports UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 from June 11 to July 11 2021 and to adapt the formats for European competitions accordingly,' he said in a statement.

'The international matches planned for March, including the two matches of the French team on March 27 and 31 at the Stade de France, would therefore logically be postponed to June.

'This wise and pragmatic decision by UEFA makes it possible to fully register in the urgency and the priority of collective action to fight against the coronavirus while allowing to consider ending the national professional and amateur championships which could be prolonged until June.

'All options will be studied in order to be reactive when resumption of activities is possible. The only concern of the FFF is to make the best decisions, by bringing together all the players in football, to best respect sports equity and limit the impact of this crisis. The world of football must be united, responsible and exemplary. '

Getting rid of the Euros means there should now be breathing space for other club tournaments to take place and finish.

UEFA want the European football season to be finished by the end of June in the hope that the Champions League and Europa League can both be concluded this summer, according to reports.

According to The Telegraph, UEFA wants this season's Champions League and Europa League campaigns to be concluded and the continent's domestic leagues all to resume at the same time.

Premier League clubs are expected to discuss UEFA's plans in their own meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a conference call was held involving all 55 European national associations, at which the FA were represented by chief executive Mark Bullingham.