By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Heineken Tanzania is tomorrow Saturday, June 1 set to engage hundreds of Tanzanian football fans at the climax of 2019 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool lock horns in Madrid.

Tanzanians will join the millions of global television audience, at various outlets across the country, where Heineken will present the biggest viewing parties ever.

The Heineken viewing parties, besides the main showpiece which is the UEFA Champions League Final, will also feature chances to win awesome Heineken merchandise.

In Dar es Salaam the scene has been set at Next Door in Masaki where over 2000 fans have been invited for the epic game that for the first time in over 10 years features English teams.

Speaking on the event, Heineken Tanzania’s country manager Lungisa Adams said they were looking forward to a moment of its kind as the two giant who nearly went out at the semifinal stage take on one another.

"It will be an epic match, a unique moment in the sporting history especially after the two scrapped through to the finals with epic performances ,” Lungisa said.

He added: The core focus for Heineken is to bring unique experiences to fans of UEFA Champions League in Tanzania. As the most prestigious platform for European football stars, this premier-sporting event has become global and fits perfectly with the Heineken brand.